Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 3
2,231.3775
June 10
2,258.0590
June 4
2,249.2530
June 11
2,259.0535
June 5
-
June 12
2,265.1565
June 6
-
June 13
2,269.2450
June 7
2,265.9300
June 14
2,286.4405
Average weekly
2,248.8535
Average weekly
2,267.5909
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2269 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.1786 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 3
24.8961
June 10
25.1671
June 4
25.0631
June 11
25.0239
June 5
-
June 12
25.1684
June 6
-
June 13
25.1396
June 7
25.3030
June 14
25.3940
Average weekly
25.0874
Average weekly
25.1786
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 9.6016 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.4616 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 3
1,362.6350
June 10
1,369.8600
June 4
1,393.6175
June 11
1,371.1180
June 5
-
June 12
1,391.4500
June 6
-
June 13
1,381.4880
June 7
1,368.4065
June 14
1,383.3920
Average weekly
1,374.8863
Average weekly
1,379.4616
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.2946 manats or 3.09 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,378.1011 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 3
2,287.5285
June 10
2,306.8065
June 4
2,253.0610
June 11
2,344.5295
June 5
-
June 12
2,379.9745
June 6
-
June 13
2,393.9740
June 7
2,299.9470
June 14
2,465.2210
Average weekly
2,280.1788
Average weekly
2,378.1011