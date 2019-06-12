Azerbaijan grows two varieties of strawberries imported from abroad

By Trend





Two varieties of strawberries imported from abroad are grown in Azerbaijan, businessman Rafet Abbasov told Trend.

According to him, the new varieties are imported from Turkey and are grown in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad District.

“These are the Albion and San Andreas varieties. Until recently, it was the Victoria variety that was mainly grown in the country. All these varieties are high-yielding. The yield of the Victoria variety is 30-35 tons per hectare and it is provided only for the domestic market," said Abbasov.

He noted that the picking of strawberries grown in greenhouses began in March, and of those grown in open air started in late April. The harvesting will continue until November, depending on weather conditions, he added.