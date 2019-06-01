TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

01 June 2019 [13:53] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.996 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0209 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 20

2,169.9990

May 27

2,187.5430

May 21

2,168.6475

May 28

-

May 22

2,165.4430

May 29

2,178.4990

May 23

2,164.2275

May 30

2,172.5065

May 24

2,182.5705

May 31

2,197.5390

Average weekly

2,170.1775

Average weekly

2,184.0209

Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1599 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.6227 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 20

24.5466

May 27

24.8578

May 21

24.5459

May 28

-

May 22

24.5601

May 29

24.4726

May 23

24.5358

May 30

24.4624

May 24

24.7752

May 31

24.6979

Average weekly

24.5927

Average weekly

24.6227

Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 16.4050 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,355.8732 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 20

1,400.0690

May 27

1,366.7150

May 21

1,393.9150

May 28

-

May 22

1,379.2950

May 29

1,358.9630

May 23

1,357.6455

May 30

1,347.5050

May 24

1,364.7345

May 31

1,350.3100

Average weekly

1,379.1318

Average weekly

1,355.8732

Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.1635 manats or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,289.6068 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 20

2,244.4165

May 27

2,263.8050

May 21

2,276.0110

May 28

-

May 22

2,245.1050

May 29

2,290.3930

May 23

2,231.2245

May 30

2,277.2605

May 24

2,243.7620

May 31

2,326.9685

Average weekly

2,248.1038

Average weekly

2,289.6068

