Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.996 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0209 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 20
2,169.9990
May 27
2,187.5430
May 21
2,168.6475
May 28
-
May 22
2,165.4430
May 29
2,178.4990
May 23
2,164.2275
May 30
2,172.5065
May 24
2,182.5705
May 31
2,197.5390
Average weekly
2,170.1775
Average weekly
2,184.0209
Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1599 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.6227 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 20
24.5466
May 27
24.8578
May 21
24.5459
May 28
-
May 22
24.5601
May 29
24.4726
May 23
24.5358
May 30
24.4624
May 24
24.7752
May 31
24.6979
Average weekly
24.5927
Average weekly
24.6227
Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 16.4050 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,355.8732 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 20
1,400.0690
May 27
1,366.7150
May 21
1,393.9150
May 28
-
May 22
1,379.2950
May 29
1,358.9630
May 23
1,357.6455
May 30
1,347.5050
May 24
1,364.7345
May 31
1,350.3100
Average weekly
1,379.1318
Average weekly
1,355.8732
Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.1635 manats or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,289.6068 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 20
2,244.4165
May 27
2,263.8050
May 21
2,276.0110
May 28
-
May 22
2,245.1050
May 29
2,290.3930
May 23
2,231.2245
May 30
2,277.2605
May 24
2,243.7620
May 31
2,326.9685
Average weekly
2,248.1038
Average weekly
2,289.6068