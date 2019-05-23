Country exports non-alcoholic wine

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Local producers are keen on introducing new products to overseas as well as expanding the export of current products to foreign markets.

Azerbaijan has for the first time begun production of non-alcoholic wine, Deputy Director of Az-Granata LLC Vugar Mikayilov told Trend.

In his words, the company has been producing the non-alcoholic beverages for a month.

“The wine was produced and put up for sale under the name "Rubai 0%". It is mainly produced for export,” he said.

Mikayilov noted that this product is already exported to the Czech Republic, adding that Az-Granata will begin to export the wine to Ukraine in the coming days. “It is planned to export wine to several countries.”

Deputy director stressed that non-alcoholic wine reduces the risk of cancer and burns extra calories.

The non-alcoholic wine is made as a result of the use of alcohol in the vacuum apparatus. Resveratrol, polyflavanols and a number of complex ingredients in the wine contain powerful antioxidant properties. This significantly reduces the risk of serious illnesses such as cancer, and prevents radioactive radiation in the body. It helps to get rid of excess weight by drinking 150 milliliters of wine every day.

Built in 2011 in the area of 12.5 hectares, Az-Granata plant is one of the largest fruit juice producers in the South Caucasus. Along with fruit juice, concentrate and compote, Az-Granata also produces wine and vodka products.

At present, Az-Granata products are exported to 27 countries in the world - Russia, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine, Belarus, the UAE, Malaysia, Japan, China, Bahrain, Israel, Australia etc.

The company entered the Russian and Ukrainian markets with 18 types of alcoholic beverages and various juices.

The greatest demand in foreign markets is for the supply of pomegranate juices and wines. Thus, pomegranate juice and pomegranate concentrate hold the main share in Az-Granata's export, which are exported to more than 20 countries of the world.

The company participates in export missions, attends business forums and exhibitions organized by the Ministry of Economy to reach more customer markets.

Az-Granata won two medals in the wine tasting competition held in 2018 in Shanghai, China. Thus, Rubai wine won the bronze medal, and the Kehreba wine was awarded silver medal.

Winery occupies one of the most important places in the food industry of Azerbaijan. The country is famous for its high quality grape varieties, including White Shani, Derbendi, Nail, Bayan Shirey, Gamashara, Ganja Pink, Bendi, Madrasa, Black Shani, Zeynabi, Misgali, Khindogni, Agdam Kechiamjayi, Tebrizi and Marandi.