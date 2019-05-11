TODAY.AZ / Business

Baku Stock Exchange to hold auction for placement of mortgage bonds

11 May 2019 [10:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on May 13 for placing the next tranche of the issue of interest-bearing mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund for six million manats, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The nominal value of each bond is 100 manats. The bonds will be put up for sale at 1,013.7500 manats with an annual rate of 3 percent.

The maturity of the bonds is July 31, 2041.

Interest income will be paid every six months. The underwriter is PSG-Kapital.

($1=1.7 AZN on May 10)

