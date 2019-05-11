Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 10 compared to the prices of May 8, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 0.7225 manats to 2,187.3900 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.2697 manats to 25.1462 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 29.461 manats to 1,457.5290 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 43.197 manats to 2,233.1795 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
May 10, 2019
May 8, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,187.3900
2,188.1125
Silver
XAG
25.1462
25.4159
Platinum
XPT
1,457.5290
1,486.9900
Palladium
XPD
2,233.1795
2,276.3765
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 10)