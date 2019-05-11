Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 10 compared to the prices of May 8, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 0.7225 manats to 2,187.3900 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2697 manats to 25.1462 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 29.461 manats to 1,457.5290 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 43.197 manats to 2,233.1795 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 10, 2019 May 8, 2019 Gold XAU 2,187.3900 2,188.1125 Silver XAG 25.1462 25.4159 Platinum XPT 1,457.5290 1,486.9900 Palladium XPD 2,233.1795 2,276.3765

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 10)