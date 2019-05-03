Minister: Azerbaijan to increase competitiveness of local products

By Trend





The state program on ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan in 2019-2025 will increase the competitiveness of local products within the country and in the international markets, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said.

Karimov made the remarks at the presentation of the State Food Safety Program in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025, Trendreports on May 3.

"This program is very important for us,” he said. “The work will be carried out within this state program to bring food safety in Azerbaijan in line with the international standards."

“The program will allow increasing the level of food safety in the country throughout the food chain,” the minister said.

Karimov stressed that among the priorities of the president’s policy is ensuring food security, as well as proper use of land and water resources.

On April 29, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the decree approving the "State program for ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025".

According to the decree, the State Program is approved to provide the country’s population with safe and qualitative food products, increase the transparency and efficiency of the food safety system and bring it in line with international requirements.