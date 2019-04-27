USAID and the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce Sign Partnership Agreement

Trend:

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission in Azerbaijan and the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) signed a memorandum of understanding today on collaboration towards common goals. These two partners will work together to help stimulate economic growth, and to promote trade and commerce, as well as academic and cultural ties, between the United States and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

USAID and USACC will partner to promote economic activities between American and Azerbaijani businesses in a number of areas and market sectors. They plan to support agribusinesses and individual entrepreneurs with technical assistance and business training programs, and encourage public and private partnerships that will bring innovative science- and market-based solutions to advance the growth of promising Azerbaijani industries. The agreement includes areas of cooperation related to making Azerbaijan an easier place to start and operate businesses, improving food safety and security standards, increasing agricultural and agronomic capacity, and advancing opportunities for youth and women.

USACC and USAID have already collaborated on the Illinois-Azerbaijan Agricultural Forum, held April 3-5 in Chicago and hosted by USACC and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. The forum was the first of its kind between the two countries, and brought together field experts, private sector executives, ag-manufacturers, and agriculture and government authorities from Illinois and Azerbaijan.

USAID/Azerbaijan’s goal is to continue to build a lasting friendship, and an enduring business, investment, and trade partnership with Azerbaijan. USAID/Azerbaijan supports the Azerbaijani government’s efforts to diversify the economy, create a transparent and open environment to attract investment, and advance the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

Since its inception in 1995, USACC has been a vital resource for individuals and businesses of the United States of America and Azerbaijan seeking to establish long-term business ties. USACC serves as a platform for trade missions and conferences, and arranges business meetings where key government and business leaders from both countries can meet, share ideas, and forge business partnerships.