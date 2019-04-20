Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Turkey to cooperate in alternative energy (PHOTO)

By Trend

A trilateral meeting on energy cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in Istanbul, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Turkey was represented by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov represented Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan was represented by Chairman of the Turkmenecology State Corporation Shahym Abdrahmanow. At the meeting, issues related to the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the energy sector were discussed.

It was noted that successive meetings of the ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, a number of adopted documents, common regional interests and joint projects such as the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor, the Trans-Eurasian Superinformational Highway and the restoration of the Great Silk Road form a strong base for cooperation in a trilateral format.

The parties also discussed prospects for the development of this format in the energy sector.

A joint declaration signed following the meeting envisages expansion of existing cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency and green technologies; exchange of experience; strengthening ties between companies and research centers of the three countries operating the energy sector including oil and gas industry; and holding exhibitions, conferences and seminars.

A joint press conference was held afterwards.

A bilateral meeting was also held between Parviz Shahbazov and Fatih Donmez.
































