Azerbaijan’s Gabala to host forum to support tourism industry

By Trend





An exhibition of handicraft will be organized within the forum dedicated to the tourism development in Azerbaijan to be held in the country’s Gabala city on April 20, where handicraft of people with disabilities will be demonstrated, Sakina Babayeva, head of the Azerbaijani Association of Women Entrepreneurs, told Trend.

“The organizer of the event is Tourism Lab LLC,” she said.

"The forum will be held in the Gabala Congress Center,” Babayeva added. “The issues related to the development of the tourism industry, as well as the expansion of women's entrepreneurial opportunities in the country’s districts are expected to be discussed at the forum. Moreover, the event is aimed at supporting and assisting people with disabilities for them to show their handicraft and sell them there.”

She stressed that representatives of the Azerbaijani intelligentsia, experts in the tourism industry, digital technologies, entrepreneurship and other spheres will deliver speeches at the forum.