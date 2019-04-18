Azerbaijan to be represented at Trans-Caspian Forum 2019 in Washington

By Trend





Azerbaijan will be represented at the Trans-Caspian Forum to be held May 22-23 in Washington D.C., US, Trend reports citing the event’s website.

Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director, Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Elshad Nassirov. Vice President for Investments and Marketing, SOCAR, Elin Suleymanov Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United States, Elmir Valizade, Deputy Minister of Transportation and High Technologies, Rauf Valiyev, Chairman, Caspian Shipping, Azerbaijan are among the speakers.

Reportedly, policy and business leaders from the USA and the Trans-Caspian corridor countries will come together at 4th Trans-Caspian Forum on 22-23 May 2019 to discuss opportunities and challenges in enhancing their strategic engagement and explore business, trade and investment opportunities to the benefit of all concerned.

“The Trans-Caspian Trade and Transit Corridor is a regional integrator, trade facilitator and viable transit connector between Europe and Asia. Comprising of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to the west, and Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to the east of the Caspian Sea, this corridor brings together more than 200 million strong market and 400 billion in overall trade while connecting economies of the European Union and China along with access to Russia, Iran, Pakistan and India,” reads a message on the website of the event.

The United States has been playing an important role in the development of this corridor through joint initiatives to increase regional connectivity through oil and gas pipelines, to facilitate intra-regional cooperation and trade such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Southern Gas Corridor, Lapis-Lazuli transport route and “C5+1” format, reads the message.