Sumgait Technologies Park starts exporting power cables to Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park (STP) has already launched the largest cable export in the country's history.

STP has started exporting a big cargo of high-capacity power cables to Kazakhstan, according to the company’s message.

Six tent semi-trailers with cargo are already on their way, according to the message. Also, under the contract, 77 tent semi-trailers containing reinforced and other types of cables worth $5 million will be sent to Kazakhstan.

The contract was concluded with Aktogay mining and processing plant, which is expanding its production.

By the end of the year, the STP will conclude additional 3 contracts with the Kazakh plant worth $7 million.

The Park has also concluded large-scale contracts with Georgia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan for the supply of cable products.

STP is the biggest company implementing new infrastructure projects in the electric power industry of Azerbaijan.

Cable Plant of STP produces and offers to customers 28,000 types of medium, high and extremely high-voltage power cables of up to 500 kV, stationary and non-stationary, control, XLPE, coaxial, ship cables, armored cables used in oil wells, cables for various types of optical telephones, LAN, high temperature resistant, tin covered grounding cables with cores on a high technology basis.

STP is one of the largest industrial products in the region. Commissioned on December 22, 2009, STP is a pioneer in the creation of technology parks in the region and is a complex of giant factories specializing in various manufacturing areas. In 2017, it received a status of a resident of Sumgait Chemical Industry Park.

At present, there are 13 plants and more than 30 production sites equipped with the latest technological equipment manufactured in Europe and Japan, where 2,000 people are employed.

STP enterprise manufactures electric power and mechanical engineering products based on modern technologies, in particular, it has launched production of a wide range of different types of cables, transformers, high-voltage equipment, hydraulic turbines, water pumps, electric motors, pipes, technical gases.

According to the recent information provided by the company, STP increased sales of payment terminals by 23 percent in January-March 2019 compared to the same period last year. Last year, the Park sold about 150 payment terminals.

This year kiosks and STP terminals will be produced under the new brand - STP Terminal. It was also noted that innovations in this direction will continue.

STP significantly reduced costs of products, optimizing its manufacture and cooperating with suppliers at more affordable prices. All this will increase sales of STP products in 2019.

So far, STP produced and sold more than 1,000 kiosks and terminal equipment. As for future plans, the STP is aimed at increasing sales of STP Terminal products this year by 20 percent, compared to last year.

The work is also underway to develop new products in modern design. For example, the frame and the design of the terminals can be developed and painted in accordance with the wishes of the customer company, and the company can make the terminals’ metal frame of different thickness.

STP, a unique project in the region, fully meets the needs of the domestic market and is capable of exporting enough products to the foreign market.

Sumgait Technologies Park, successfully exhibiting successful sales strategies in international markets, has exported many products to a number of countries such as Germany, England, Denmark, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The Technopark's targets are to increase sales operations in Asia and Europe, and conquer prospective markets such as Africa and the Middle East.