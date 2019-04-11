Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 11 compared to the prices on April 10, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 8.1777 manats to 2,222.4185 manats per ounce in the country on April 11 compared to the price on April 10.
The price of silver increased by 0.0584 manats to 25.8824 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 25.857 manats to 1,540.574 manats in the country.
The price of palladium decreased by 0.629 manats to 2,362.796 manats.
Precious metals
April 11, 2019
April 10, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,222.4185
2,214.2415
Silver
XAG
25.8824
25.824
Platinum
XPT
1,540.574
1,514.717
Palladium
XPD
2,362.796
2,363.425
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 11)