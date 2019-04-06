IFC submits proposals for creating private-public dialogue support mechanism in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has proposals for creating a mechanism for supporting the dialogue between the private and public sectors of Azerbaijan, Aliya Azimova, head of the local office of IFC, said during the presentation of the Portal of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, one of them deals with the improvement of the overall investment climate, and the second with providing support in drafting and introducing amendments to the legislation, evaluating their impact on the business environment and the economy as a whole.

“IFC has been supporting the Commission since its inception. The Commission’s activities will allow for the increase of trust between the private and public sectors,” she said.

Azimova also noted the importance of the private sector in creating jobs and developing the country's economy.

Presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business was held in Baku on April 5.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, chief consultant of the Service of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other officials took part in the presentation of the website.

The event participants discussed economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to improve the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-application system for connecting to energy supply, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.