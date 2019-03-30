Commencement date of gas supply under second phase of TANAP disclosed

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and representatives of the company's management took part in the TANAP board meeting, which was held in Ankara on March 27, Report informs.

During the meeting, the current status of the TANAP project was discussed.

It was noted that work on the operation of the TANAP site to the city of Eskisehir, as well as on the construction of the section to the border with Greece, is being implemented ahead of schedule.

Construction work on the land has been completed and final commissioning works are underway.

Overall, progress in both phases of the project reached 99.5 percent. From April 15, it is planned to begin filling the gas area from Eskisehir to the Turkish-Greek border.

Along with this, it was emphasized that the work is carried out on the basis of international standards, in compliance with all safety requirements.

TANAP is a natural gas pipeline in Turkey. It is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which will connect the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. The pipeline has a strategic importance for both Azerbaijan and Turkey. It allows the first Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe, beyond Turkey. It also strengthens the role of Turkey as a regional energy hub.

The project was announced on 17 November 2011 at the Third Black Sea Energy and Economic Forum in Istanbul. On 26 December 2011, Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a consortium to build and operate the pipeline.

On November 21, 2018, Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have been joined along the shores of the Maritsa River at the Turkish-Greek border. As a result of the joining of these two pipelines, Azerbaijani natural gas from the Shah Deniz-2 field can be transported to Italy via Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania, and the Adriatic Sea.

The TANAP is operated by SOCAR. SGC holds 51 percent stake in the project. Turkey's pipeline operator BOTA? own 30 percent, while BP acquired 12 percent in the project on March 13, 2015 and SOCAR Türkiye Enerji A.? which owns 7 percent of stake. The TANAP project company is headquartered in the Netherlands.

The total length of the pipeline, consisting of the Phase-0 and Phase-1 sections, is 1,850 kilometers. The diameter of the pipeline section from the Georgian-Turkish border to Eskisehir (Phase-0) is 56 inches, the length is 1340 kilometers. On June 12, 2018, the official opening ceremony of this site took place. On June 30, the first commercial gas deliveries to Turkey started via TANAP. The diameter of the Eskisehir-Edirne-Europe (Phase-1) section is 48 inches; its length is 476 kilometers.