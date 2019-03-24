Belarus, Georgia and Azerbaijan to mull possibility of freight transport by rail

By Trend





Belarus, Georgia and Azerbaijan will work on the possibility of organizing railway container traffic on Tbilisi - Baku - Minsk route, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus said, Trend reports via BelTA.

The decision was made during the fifth meeting of the Belarusian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

The meeting was held between March 19 and 22 in Georgia. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Alexey Lyakhnovich took part on behalf of Belarus.

"The outcome of the meeting was the decision of the parties to work on arranging a single ship batch to deliver to Georgia directly by water transport, as well as a decision on the elaboration of the possibility of organizing railway container traffic on the Tbilisi - Baku - Minsk route (taking into account container traffic on Tbilisi - Baku - Tbilisi) by Georgia, Azerbaijan and Belarus," the report said.

In general, a positive growth trend in freight traffic between Belarus and Georgia was noted. Thus, in 2018, the total traffic volume amounted to 94,000 tons, which is 10.6 percent more than in 2017. As compared with the previous year, the volume of foreign trade of transport services increased by 27.6 percent to $16.4 million. The export of services grew by 25.9 percent to $12.5 million, imports - by 33.2 percent to $3.9 million.

At the same time, the sides stressed the importance of further expanding and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.