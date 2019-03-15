Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds

By Trend





An auction for placement of registered interest-bearing mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, worth 20 million manats, will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 15, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

The nominal value of each bond is 1,000 manats. The bonds will be put up for sale at the price of 1,008.8333 manats and at an annual rate of 3 percent.

The turnover of bonds is 23 years (8,280 days).

Interest income will be paid every six months.

PSG Kapital is the underwriter of the placement.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 14)