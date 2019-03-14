Minister: Iran eyes to expand co-op with Azerbaijan beyond infrastructure projects

By Trend





Iran intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan beyond infrastructure projects, Farhad Dejpasand, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran, told an IRIB correspondent at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport on March 13, 2019, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has very successful relations with and historical ties to Azerbaijan.

Mentioning that the 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission for Economic, Commercial and Humanitarian Cooperation is going to be held in Baku, the Iranian minister said that the two countries have a very good experience in the implementation of certain joint projects.

"Meetings will be held with the Azerbaijani prime minister, the ministers of economy and agriculture, the chairman of the Central Bank and the head of the State Border Service," he said.

Noting that discussions will be held on bilateral cooperation in the fields of money and finance, tourism, agriculture, railway, water and electricity, Dejpasand expressed hope that the visit will be fruitful.

Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand was greeted last night by Azerbaijani officials and Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh.

The minister will also be closely acquainted with Pirallahi Industrial Park, located in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi Island.