About 8,000 people to be attracted to self-employment program in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Starting from March 18, 2019, the State Employment Service at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will begin the “Start your business” training courses, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

About 1,000 people will participate in the first round of the program.

During the trainings, which will be held for a month in accordance with the self-employment program for 2019, participants will be informed about the organization and the development of small businesses, how to make a business plan, etc.

Participants whose business plans will be regarded as successful will be provided with assets for creating small family farms.

It is planned to attract 7,000-8,000 people to the program this year.