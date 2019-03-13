Gold, silver rise in price in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on March 13, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 13.073 manats to 2,217.667 manats per ounce in the country on March 13 compared to the price on March 12.
The price of silver increased by 0.0567 manats to 26.2427 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 15.878 manats to 1,419.908 manats in the country.
The price of palladium decreased by 9.4265 manats to 2,607.0945 manats.
Precious metals
March 13, 2019
March 12, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,217.667
2,204.594
Silver
XAG
26.2427
26.186
Platinum
XPT
1,419.908
1,404.03
Palladium
XPD
2,607.0945
2,616.521
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 13)