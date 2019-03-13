Gold, silver rise in price in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on March 13, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 13.073 manats to 2,217.667 manats per ounce in the country on March 13 compared to the price on March 12.

The price of silver increased by 0.0567 manats to 26.2427 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.878 manats to 1,419.908 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 9.4265 manats to 2,607.0945 manats.

Precious metals March 13, 2019 March 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,217.667 2,204.594 Silver XAG 26.2427 26.186 Platinum XPT 1,419.908 1,404.03 Palladium XPD 2,607.0945 2,616.521

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 13)