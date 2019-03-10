Azerbaijan Micro-Finance Association to help develop female entrepreneurship

By Trend

Promotion of female entrepreneurship in the country is among the main activities of the Azerbaijan Micro-Finance Association (AMFA) in 2019, Jala Hajiyeva, the director of the association, told Trend.

"We will also continue measures to improve financial literacy, as well as expand our activities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. We will hold training sessions in Nakhchivan with the joint support of the US and the UN," Hajiyeva said.

She noted that training sessions will be held for those entrepreneurs who want to start their business, but do not know how and where to start.

She further said that the association has begun operations in four economic zones, and the work in this direction will continue in 2019.

Also, a fair for investors, which is held every two years, is planned to be held in October 2019, Hajiyeva said.

"We hope that foreign investors will show a great interest in the fair," the director said.