AZAL may resume Ganja-Nakhchivan flight

07 March 2019 [13:21] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The Ganja-Nakhchivan-Ganja flight is scheduled to open in Azerbaijan in the second quarter of 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) has the technical capabilities to carry out the Ganja-Nakhchivan-Ganja flight, according to the report of the Cabinet of Ministers.

“The work is underway to increase the economic attractiveness of this flight and prevent additional losses,” the report said.

The Ganja-Nakhchivan flight has been repeatedly suspended and resumed. The flights were carried out four times a week on Embraer E190 aircraft, and their duration was 1.5 hours.

