New airport to be constructed in Azerbaijan

By Trend





A new airport is planned to be built in Azerbaijan's Shaki district in 2022-2023, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The construction is mentioned in the strategic plan of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC for 2018-2025.

Recently, a new airport was built in the Gabala district and the airport in the Zagatala district was reconstructed.

The largest airport in Azerbaijan is Heydar Aliyev International in Baku. In total, there are six passenger airports in the country - in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Zagatala. All of them have the international status.