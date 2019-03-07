Gold and silver in Azerbaijan continue dropping in price

By Trend





The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan continue dropping on March 7, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.21 manats to 2,186.438 manats per ounce in the country on March 7 compared to the price on March 6.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0336 manats to 25.6285 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 11.6195 manats to 1,402.8655 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 40.885 manats to 2,608.225 manats in the country.

Precious metals March 7, 2019 March 6, 2019 Gold XAU 2,186.438 2,188.648 Silver XAG 25.6285 25.6621 Platinum XPT 1,402.8655 1,414.485 Palladium XPD 2,608.225 2,567.34

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1=1.7 AZN on March 7)