Power grids to be modernized in 3 more Azerbaijani regions

By Trend





Power grids will be modernized in Azerbaijan’s Gabala, Saatli region and a number of settlements in Sabirabad soon, spokesman for Azerishig OJSC Tanriverdi Mustafayev told reporters in Baku on Feb. 21.

“For this purpose, a big batch of necessary equipment, which will be gradually supplied to those regions, has been purchased” he said.

"The power grids will be reconstructed in the Central Aran zone, Azerbaijan’s northern, western and southern regions,” Mustafayev said.

The equipment for the modernization of the power grids was earlier supplied to Agstafa, Agsu, Shamakhi, Jalilabad, Lankaran, Sabirabad, Gabala regions.

"The main goal is to provide each subscriber with the high-quality, uninterrupted electricity," Mustafayev said.







