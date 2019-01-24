Curricula in Azerbaijan must be adapted to labor market requirements - confederation

By Trend





The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs’ Confederation is interested in increasing the number of businessmen among young people, President of the confederation Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at the conference “Youth Employment: Views, Challenges and Perspectives of Employers.”

He said that favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for entrepreneurs.

Musayev added that youth employment is a part of total employment in Azerbaijan.

“Without high-quality secondary, vocational and higher education, it is impossible to talk about decent jobs for young people,” he said. “Therefore, it is necessary to improve curricula so that they meet the requirements of the labor market.”