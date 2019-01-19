Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 2.4395 manats or 0.11 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,194.734 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
7 January
2,191.2065
14 January
2,193.986
8 January
2,181.2615
15 January
2,195.0315
9 January
2,179.6805
16 January
2,192.6005
10 January
2,202.8515
17 January
2,195.6265
11 January
2,198.1085
18 January
2,196.4255
Average weekly
2,190.6217
Average weekly
2,194.734
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.028 manats or 0.11 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.4918 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
7 January
26.8354
14 January
26.4543
8 January
26.4313
15 January
26.6463
9 January
26.5624
16 January
26.4819
10 January
26.772
17 January
26.4503
11 January
26.6673
18 January
26.4263
Average weekly
26.6537
Average weekly
26.4918
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 8.3895 manats or 0.61 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,370.2663 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
7 January
1,409.045
14 January
1,374.671
8 January
1,394.1785
15 January
1,368.1175
9 January
1,399.0575
16 January
1,359.4475
10 January
1,405.492
17 January
1,366.035
11 January
1,398.42
18 January
1,383.0605
Average weekly
1,401.2386
Average weekly
1,370.2663
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 178.5425 manats or 7.99 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,294.6124 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
7 January
2,224.45
14 January
2,233.4175
8 January
2,212.8135
15 January
2,254.455
9 January
2,272.985
16 January
2,257.464
10 January
2,238.526
17 January
2,315.7655
11 January
2,268.956
18 January
2,411.96
Average weekly
2243,5461
Average weekly
2,294.6124