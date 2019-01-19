Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend





The price of one ounce of gold increased by 2.4395 manats or 0.11 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,194.734 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold 7 January 2,191.2065 14 January 2,193.986 8 January 2,181.2615 15 January 2,195.0315 9 January 2,179.6805 16 January 2,192.6005 10 January 2,202.8515 17 January 2,195.6265 11 January 2,198.1085 18 January 2,196.4255 Average weekly 2,190.6217 Average weekly 2,194.734

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.028 manats or 0.11 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.4918 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver 7 January 26.8354 14 January 26.4543 8 January 26.4313 15 January 26.6463 9 January 26.5624 16 January 26.4819 10 January 26.772 17 January 26.4503 11 January 26.6673 18 January 26.4263 Average weekly 26.6537 Average weekly 26.4918

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 8.3895 manats or 0.61 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,370.2663 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum 7 January 1,409.045 14 January 1,374.671 8 January 1,394.1785 15 January 1,368.1175 9 January 1,399.0575 16 January 1,359.4475 10 January 1,405.492 17 January 1,366.035 11 January 1,398.42 18 January 1,383.0605 Average weekly 1,401.2386 Average weekly 1,370.2663

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 178.5425 manats or 7.99 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,294.6124 manats.