Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

19 January 2019

By  Trend


The price of one ounce of gold increased by 2.4395 manats or 0.11 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,194.734 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

7 January

2,191.2065

14 January

2,193.986

8 January

2,181.2615

15 January

2,195.0315

9 January

2,179.6805

16 January

2,192.6005

10 January

2,202.8515

17 January

2,195.6265

11 January

2,198.1085

18 January

2,196.4255

Average weekly

2,190.6217

Average weekly

2,194.734

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.028 manats or 0.11 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.4918 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

7 January

26.8354

14 January

26.4543

8 January

26.4313

15 January

26.6463

9 January

26.5624

16 January

26.4819

10 January

26.772

17 January

26.4503

11 January

26.6673

18 January

26.4263

Average weekly

26.6537

Average weekly

26.4918

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 8.3895 manats or 0.61 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,370.2663 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

7 January

1,409.045

14 January

1,374.671

8 January

1,394.1785

15 January

1,368.1175

9 January

1,399.0575

16 January

1,359.4475

10 January

1,405.492

17 January

1,366.035

11 January

1,398.42

18 January

1,383.0605

Average weekly

1,401.2386

Average weekly

1,370.2663

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 178.5425 manats or 7.99 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,294.6124 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

7 January

2,224.45

14 January

2,233.4175

8 January

2,212.8135

15 January

2,254.455

9 January

2,272.985

16 January

2,257.464

10 January

2,238.526

17 January

2,315.7655

11 January

2,268.956

18 January

2,411.96

Average weekly

2243,5461

Average weekly

2,294.6124


