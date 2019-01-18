Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 18, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 0.799 manats to 2,196.4255 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 18 compared to the price on Jan. 17.

The price of silver decreased by 0.024 manats to 26.4263 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 96.1945 manats to 2,411.96 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 17.0255 manats to 1,383.0605 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 18, 2019 Jan. 17, 2019 Gold XAU 2,196.4255 2,195.6265 Silver XAG 26.4263 26.4503 Platinum XPT 1,383.0605 1,366.035 Palladium XPD 2,411.96 2,315.7655

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 18)