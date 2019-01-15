TAP updates on process of Network Code consultations

By Trend





The drafting of the Network Code (TNC) for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) continues as planned, Lisa Givert, TAP Head of Communications, told Trend.

"In line with the public consultation guidelines publicly made available on TAP’s corporate website, following the finalization of the TNC public consultation, TAP sent the comments received to the National Regulatory Authorities in its host countries," she said.

Givert noted that TAP will publish the non-confidential responses and a summary of the Public Consultation Report on its corporate website in due course.

TAP launched its consultation process on its draft TAP Network Code in August 2018.

The TNC sets out the principles and rules which will govern the access, use and operation of the TAP pipeline.

It is also a requirement that forms part of the European Commission’s decision on the exemption of TAP from the EU’s Third Gas Directive in relation to third party access, tariff regulation and ownership unbundling.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).