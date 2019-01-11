Daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange totals almost 250M manats

By Trend





The daily turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 248.5 million manats on Jan. 9, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the BSE Jan. 10.

Most of the operations during the day accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in the amount of 298.05 million manats. A total of 2.5 million notes at a price of 99.4004 manats were placed.

Four deals were also concluded on the shares totalling 354 manats in the secondary market of the BSE during the day.

The auction was to be held, where 560,070 bonds of "Puta-Ayiriji" company were to be put up for sale. The auction was postponed.

*The statistics don’t take into account the repo transactions and the trade in derivatives

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Jan. 10)