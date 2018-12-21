Value of preferential loans for agriculture expanded in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Entrepreneurs operating in the field of agriculture in Azerbaijan will be able to receive preferential loans from state worth up to 1 million manats, Trend reports.
This is stipulated by the “Procedure for using funds of the Agency for Agricultural Credits and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture”, approved by decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “On Improving Leasing Activities in Agriculture and State Support to Agriculture”.
Agricultural loans from state in Azerbaijan are issued by the newly established Agency for Agricultural Credits and Development (formerly the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits).
Earlier in Azerbaijan, the maximum value of a soft loan from the above mentioned State Service was 200,000 manats. The changes also affected microloans, the maximum value of which was 1,000 manats. Now their value has been increased to 5,000 manats.
Loan type
New value of loans (in manats)
Previous value of loans (in manats)
microloans
up to 5,000
up to 1,000
small loans
from 5,001 to 30,000
from 1,000 to 20,000
average loans
from 30,001 to 100,000
from 20,000 to 50,000
large loans
from 100,001 to 200,000
from 50,000 to 200,000
loans for purchase of agricultural production facilities
up to 1,000,000
-
The grace period for loans is 12-24 months, and the loan repayment period is 2-5 years.
The maximum credit line, which the Agency for Agricultural Credits and Development can open for banks, is 5 million manats.
Also, in order to deal with problem loans, a new income distribution approach will be applied. In particular, the agency will transfer half of the interest income from loans issued to a special account. In the future, these funds will be used to write off bad loans from the balance.
(1.7 manats = $1 on Dec. 20)