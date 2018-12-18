Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Ukraine hits $726mln

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The volume of import-export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in January-November 2018 was about $ 726 million, or $12 million more than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee of Ukraine told AZERTAC.

According to the report, about $ 311.4 million worth of products were exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine during the reporting period of the current year. The cost of Azerbaijan's imports from Ukraine amounted to $414.5 million.

The volume of trade turnover between the countries exceeded $ 616 million in January-October 2018.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine enjoy sustainable prospects of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian fields.

The trade growth started in 2005 and reached $ 1.5 billion in peak points in 2011, export products amounted $ 909 million, while import - $ 558 million.

Azerbaijan is considered one of the main trade partners of Ukraine among the CIS countries.

Ukraine is in the second place after Russia in terms of trade partners of Azerbaijan in the post-Soviet space.

Recently, Azerbaijan and Ukraine have been engaged in active developments of economic cooperation. In June of this year, the first Trade House of Azerbaijan was opened in Kiev, analogous houses are planned to open in other cities of the country.

Direct investments from Ukraine to Azerbaijan exceed $25 million, and from Azerbaijan to Ukraine - $200 million.

Last year, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries reached $ 810 million, which is 2.4 times more than in 2016. Azerbaijani oil amounted to $ 376.877 million of the total $ 442.219 million worth oil imported by Ukraine in 2017.

Main goods imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan are metallurgy products, machine building products, agro-industrial products and chemical industry products. Meanwhile, the main goods exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine are products of fuel energy industry, chemical industry products, and agro-industrial products.