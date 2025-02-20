Azerbaijan's revival of liberated territories: Infrastructure, tourism, and social growth

By Nazrin Abdul



The reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are advancing with remarkable momentum, driven by the determined vision and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Under the president's direct oversight, the once-devastated regions are witnessing a renaissance, with life gradually returning to areas that had previously suffered extensive damage. The damage inflicted by the enemy to these lands, including their cultural heritage, infrastructure, and natural resources, has been profound. However, through a combination of strategic policies, resilient national will, and substantial investments in restoration, Azerbaijan is restoring its sovereignty and revitalizing its territories. These efforts exemplify the commitment to rebuilding and offer a glimpse into a prosperous future for these lands.

Strategic Focus: Infrastructure, tourism, and social development

Azerbaijan's restoration efforts focus on rebuilding infrastructure, reintegrating local populations, and unlocking the economic potential of these areas. The region's swift recovery, particularly in areas like Aghdam, Khankendi, and Khojaly, is testament to the effectiveness of Azerbaijan's post-conflict strategy. The ongoing construction projects are not just about restoring damaged structures but are also about shaping the future of these territories as vibrant centers of economic, cultural, and social activity.

The recent visits by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the liberated regions of Aghdam, Khankendi, and Khojaly serve as a reminder of the high-level commitment to the region's recovery. These visits highlight the personal involvement of the leadership in shaping the future of these territories, reinforcing the importance of both the symbolic and practical efforts in the rebuilding process.

Aghdam: A hub for tourism and technological innovation

One of the most significant projects in the region is the ongoing development of Aghdam, which is being transformed into a hub for tourism, education, and cultural activities. On February 18, President Aliyev and First Vice President Aliyeva visited several key sites in Aghdam, underscoring the multifaceted approach to its recovery.

A standout project in Aghdam is the "Hilton Garden Inn" hotel, currently under construction. Located near the city center, the hotel spans 2.16 hectares and is being built to meet modern hospitality standards. With 127 rooms, state-of-the-art facilities, including a fitness center, spa, and conference halls, the hotel is poised to play a central role in reviving tourism in the region. Tourism is a vital component of the reconstruction efforts, and Garabagh, with its breathtaking natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and historical monuments, is now accessible to the world. The successful completion of such projects will provide a substantial boost to the regional economy and help restore the area's historical and cultural significance.

Moreover, President Aliyev's visit to the Aghdam Regional Digital Management Center emphasizes the importance of technological innovation in this rebuilding phase. Established to improve energy infrastructure and meet the power needs of the growing city, this center is an example of how Azerbaijan is integrating modern digital solutions to ensure sustainable development. The digital management system will offer real-time monitoring and control, ensuring efficient and reliable energy supply to various infrastructure projects throughout Aghdam and beyond.

Cultural revitalization: Aghdam Mugham Center

Another key project in Aghdam is the Aghdam Mugham Center, which is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Azerbaijani Mugham music—a UNESCO-recognized form of intangible cultural heritage. The center, designed to host cultural events such as Mugham nights, is equipped with a concert hall, a library, and multiple dance halls. The establishment of this center highlights Azerbaijan's commitment to revitalizing its cultural heritage and making it accessible to future generations. First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, a key advocate for cultural initiatives in Azerbaijan, has played an instrumental role in the development of this project through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Housing and education infrastructure

The revitalization of Aghdam also includes comprehensive housing projects. During their visit, the President and First Vice President examined the "Aghdam Residence" residential complex, which includes six residential buildings with a total of 216 apartments. These modern, eco-friendly homes reflect the government's commitment to providing residents with comfortable living conditions. Furthermore, the complex includes parks, recreation areas, sports grounds, and other infrastructure that supports community well-being.

In addition, the construction of educational facilities is a key priority. The Aghdam Secondary School No. 1, under construction since May 2021, will offer a modern, well-equipped educational environment for future students. With a capacity of 960 students, the school will feature STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) classrooms, as well as specialized laboratories and sports facilities. This focus on education is a crucial element of the "Great Return" program, which aims to ensure that displaced citizens can return to their homes with access to modern educational opportunities.

Victory Park in Khankendi: A national symbol

On February 19, President Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Victory Park in Khankendi, covering 12.9 hectares. Divided into two phases, the first phase has already completed demolition work, while the second phase is underway. Environmental considerations are also integral, with 262 trees preserved and over 300 new trees to be planted. Victory Parks across Azerbaijan symbolize the nation’s strength and the restoration of its territorial integrity. They serve to honor past heroism, promote national unity, and instill patriotism in future generations. Khankendi’s park, in particular, stands as a powerful symbol of Azerbaijan’s resilience and national pride.

Khankendi Sewing Factory: A hub for economic growth

On February 19, President Aliyev visited the Khankendi Sewing Factory, a joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek venture. With an investment of 11 million manats, the factory emphasizes the importance of industrial cooperation. The factory’s production is expected to grow from 50,000 sports shirts to nearly 1 million shirts in the coming year, with long-term projections of 3-5 million units annually.

Beyond production, the factory is a key employment driver, with 800 jobs to be created, including for citizens returning to liberated territories. It exemplifies how industrial growth, driven by strategic partnerships, fosters economic development and social reintegration in post-conflict areas.

Askeran Fortress Complex: Preserving heritage and promoting tourism

On February 18, President Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the conceptual project for the Askeran Fortress Complex. The project focuses on preserving the fortress and developing the surrounding area into a cultural and tourism hub. With plans for conservation, archaeological digs, and an open-air historical park, the initiative seeks to promote Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and attract tourists.

This project highlights the nation’s commitment to preserving its historical identity while also fostering regional development through tourism. The restoration of such cultural landmarks contributes to the revitalization of the region and showcases Azerbaijan’s architectural and cultural achievements.

Bulud Hotel: Revitalizing Khankendi’s tourism sector

On February 19, President Aliyev visited the newly restored Bulud Hotel in Khankendi. The 5,325-square-meter hotel, with 45 rooms, is a critical step in revitalizing the region’s tourism infrastructure. With modern amenities and a focus on hospitality, the hotel reflects the broader push to develop tourism in the region, supported by key infrastructure investments like new airports.

Tourism, including medical and ecotourism, is a key economic opportunity for Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. The hotel’s opening signals a shift toward diversification, creating jobs and boosting local economies through sustainable tourism development.

Khojaly: Restoration and the resurgence of life

On February 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the village of Ball?ca in the Khojaly region to inspect ongoing restoration work on individual houses and local infrastructure.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, a somber moment in Azerbaijan's history. Yet, today, the spirit of resilience and hope is unmistakable as Azerbaijani citizens return to their homeland and begin rebuilding.

The recovery of Khojaly, alongside other liberated regions, is a testament to the sacrifices made by the Azerbaijani people and the determination of the Azerbaijani Army. The successful implementation of President Aliyev’s policies has ensured that these once-devastated lands are now being restored to their former glory. The residents of Khojaly can now look forward to a future of peace, prosperity, and rebuilding. This process of renewal underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to creating an environment where its people can live freely and thrive, despite the painful past.