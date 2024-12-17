Outgoing Biden administration attempts to burn bridges between Baku-Washington

By Elnur Enveroglu



In recent days, the Biden administration, in addition to making serious political blunders, has also begun to take inadequate steps regarding Azerbaijan. The fact that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Azerbaijan in his latest statement in a biased manner and went so far as to damage relations between the two states generally indicates the wrong policy of the Democrats.

It is no coincidence that all this has not gone unnoticed by experts observing the region from abroad. Many experts state in their comments that the Democrats, who are living their last days in the United States, are taking such steps to spoil all relations. In general, the Biden administration is marking the culmination of its failure over the past four years.

"The recent statement issued by outgoing feckless Secretary of State Antony Blinken accusing Azerbaijan of a “crackdown on media and civil society” is the perfect illustration of how confrontational Biden’s Foreign Policy has been in the past four years. It is unlike any other previous US administration - democrats have demonstrated how biased, confrontational belligerent, and immoral they have become in defending America’s interests abroad."

Peter Tase, the American political commentator and independent analyst said in an interview with Azernews following US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s recent biased statement against Azerbaijan.

He added that under Blinken’s leadership, America’s credibility and image have rapidly descended into abysmal levels.

“Joe Biden’s four brutal years of weaponizing the Department of Justice (turning it into a genuine Cheka) to ruthlessly punish (without any evidence whatsoever) the presidential candidate Donald J. Trump is nothing short of a disgrace and shameful.

Peter Tase said progress in US-Azerbaijan relations is much more promising under Trump’s leadership as this might bring a fresh atmosphere to the South Caucasus and beyond.

“The strategic partnership between the Republic of Türkiye and the United States is the bedrock of successful bilateral cooperation between Baku and Washington. The incoming Trump - Vance administration will particularly focus on strengthening its partnership and economic dialogue with Ankara and Baku. The nomination by President Donald Trump of Marco Rubio as the 72nd United States Secretary of State is a historic moment in the execution of American foreign policy in Eurasia. There are some like Richard Haass who argue, “Turkey may be an ally, but it is not a partner”; the truth of the matter is that Turkiye is Washington’s most important partner in Eurasia and within the NATO. After taking the oath of office, Marco Rubio will embark on his first official visit abroad as Secretary of State to Turkiye and is expected to conduct an official visit to Baku during his first year in office,” the analyst said.

According to Tase, contrary to the deeply polarized Biden-Harris administration that has left profound blunders and a hostile environment in Washington, Mr. Rubio and his right hand, Christopher Landau, will particularly focus on strengthening the alliances with Baku - Azerbaijan, and with Türkiye, Eurasia’s main source of balance of power.

Besides, Washington will further improve its bilateral partnership with Ankara, as other stakeholders with massive geopolitical gambits, are jeopardizing regional security and maritime commercial corridors.

As regards the outgoing Biden administration’s recent stance towards Baku, and claims about “political prisoners” Peter Tase emphasised that the administration wants to harm the long-time existing relations between Baku and Washington.

“Blinken’s inflammatory remarks against Azerbaijan and calling for the release of criminals: Rufat Safarov and Sevinj Vagifgizi, is a futile attempt to divert the public attention from the dirty business dealings conducted by Biden’s henchmen with warmongering actors in Europe. The administration wants to cover the recent flagrant pardon of Hunter Biden (a dangerous individual addicted to prostitution and drug use) by his own father who happens to be the President of the United States.”

According to him, Washington must establish a great level of dialogue and political cooperation with Baku and Ankara, in order to ensure a more peaceful and prosperous environment in the highly competitive, sensitive, and fragile Transatlantic community and geopolitical landscape.