AFFA representative attends UEFA Club Licensing Committee meeting

Elchin Mammadov, Director of the Club Licensing Department at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), took part in the latest UEFA Club Licensing Committee meeting as a member.
Held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the meeting covered several key topics, including:
UEFA’s support for national associations in club licensing;
Coordination of solidarity payments to clubs within the licensing framework;
Updates on UEFA Financial Sustainability Rules;
Amendments to procedural regulations of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body;
Financial and investment reports on European clubs.
Mammadov’s participation highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role in European football governance, particularly in club licensing and financial oversight.