TODAY.AZ / Sports

AFFA representative attends UEFA Club Licensing Committee meeting

22 March 2025 [15:59] - TODAY.AZ

Elchin Mammadov, Director of the Club Licensing Department at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), took part in the latest UEFA Club Licensing Committee meeting as a member.

Held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the meeting covered several key topics, including:

  • UEFA’s support for national associations in club licensing;

  • Coordination of solidarity payments to clubs within the licensing framework;

  • Updates on UEFA Financial Sustainability Rules;

  • Amendments to procedural regulations of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body;

  • Financial and investment reports on European clubs.

Mammadov’s participation highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role in European football governance, particularly in club licensing and financial oversight.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/257868.html

Print version

Views: 109

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also