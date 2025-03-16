Baku to host 'Baku Open 2025' Chess Festival

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are set to host the "Baku Open 2025" International Chess Festival, once again with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

According to the ACF press service, one of the chess world’s legendary figures, the 15th World Champion Viswanathan Anand, will visit Baku ahead of the festival. Anand will compete against Rauf Mammadov, the reigning Azerbaijan Chess Champion, in rapid and blitz games. This exciting match between Anand and Mammadov is scheduled for April 27-30.

The "Baku Open 2025" International Chess Festival will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall from April 27 (arrival day) to May 6 (last round and closing).

The festival will feature competitions in three groups (A, B, and C) over nine rounds, following the Swiss system.The total prize fund of the festival is 55 thousand US dollars.