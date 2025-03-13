Azerbaijan, Latvia focus on enhancing basketball

By Laman Ismayilova



President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) Emin Amrullaev has met with the head of the Latvian Basketball Union Raimonds Vejonis.

Raimonds Vejonis is currently in Azerbaijan as part of a working visit aimed at fostering collaboration in the realm of basketball.

During their discussions, the two leaders delved into various topics, primarily focusing on how both nations could share insights and experiences in the basketball sector. They explored opportunities for collaboration that would benefit the growth and development of the sport in both countries, emphasizing the importance of mutual learning in enhancing basketball culture.

Moreover, Vejonis took time to review the ambitious projects spearheaded by the ABF aimed at nurturing young talent in basketball. He expressed his admiration for the federation's extensive plans dedicated to the development of youth basketball, recognizing the vital role that youth programs play in fostering the next generation of athletes.

Another significant topic addressed during the meeting was the systematic development of 3x3 basketball.

Both parties acknowledged the growing popularity of this format and discussed ways to enhance its presence and competitiveness in both Azerbaijan and Latvia.

They identified potential strategies for collaboration, aiming to strengthen the ties between the two countries in this dynamic and engaging discipline of basketball.

The meeting highlighted a commitment to cooperation and the shared goal of advancing basketball in both nations.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.