Baku to host International Chess Festival

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The first World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan was arranged at the Baku Crystal Hall, a multipurpose sports and concert arena. The chess tournament gathered about 2,000 chess masters from 175 countries.

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku also managed to captivate chess enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling encounters.

With a highly competitive field of players, the World Cup offered an exciting platform for showcasing the immense talent and strategic prowess of top chess players.

The tournament gathered around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The Azerbaijani team included 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections qualified for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament 2024.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, is set to organize the Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival once again. This esteemed tournament will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall exhibition center.

Competitors will play in three divisions (A, B, and C) using the Swiss system over nine rounds. Additionally, the festival activities will include a National Championship for veteran chess players.

The total prize fund for the festival amounts to $55,000 USD. The event is scheduled from April 27 to May 6, 2025, and is part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan initiative.