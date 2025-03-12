National judokas participate in Olympic Training Camp

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijani judokas are participating in the Olympic Training Camp organized by the European Judo Union, held in Nymburk, Czech Republic.

The camp includes 19 members of the national teams—9 men and 10 women. The men's team is under the guidance of head coach Robert Krav?ik, while the women's team is led by head coach Amina Abdullatif.

This training camp is designed to help prepare for the Tbilisi Grand Prix tournament scheduled to take place in Georgia from March 21 to 23, as well as other upcoming international events. The Olympic Training Camp will wrap up on March 17.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.