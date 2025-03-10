National figure skater shines at Sonja Henie Trophy

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova has demonstrated her talents at the Sonja Henie Trophy, an international figure skating tournament held in the city of Oslo, Norway.

In this competitive event, which featured a total of 20 talented skaters from around the globe, Suleymanova delivered breathtaking performances.

She achieved a final score of 131.81 points, placing her firmly in 10th position overall in the women's competition.

Her performance was characterized by a notable 7th-place finish in the short program, where she accumulated 47.27 points.

In the free skate segment, Nargiz Suleymanova continued to exhibit her abilities, earning 84.54 points, which secured her 10th place in that part of the event.

Sonja Henie Trophy is named after the legendary Norwegian figure skater Sonja Henie. In 2024, the first Sonja Henie Trophy took take place down town Oslo, Norway. It was a big success with 138 skaters from 21 nations.