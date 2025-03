Two Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes have won medals at the 52nd Dutch Open Championship held in Eindhoven.

According to a report by Azernews, on the first day of the competition, members of the adult national team, B?hrüz Quluzad? (54 kg) and Eltac Qafarov (87 kg), made their mark.

Both athletes secured bronze medals in their respective weight categories.