Azerbaijan Basketball League heats up with three key matches today

The 17th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League continues today with three exciting matches. According to Azernews, the games will feature intense competition as teams vie for crucial points in their respective groups.

Group A: Sabah vs. Neftçi

In Group A, the league leader Sabah will face off against Neftçi. Sabah currently tops the group with 28 points, while Neftçi sits in third place with 24 points. The match will be held at the S?rh?dçi Sports Center and is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM.

Group B: Quba vs. ??ki

In Group B, Quba will host ??ki at the S?rh?dçi Sports Center. ??ki is currently in second place with 28 points, while Quba is fifth with 20 points. This match is set to begin at 4:00 PM.

Group A: Ab?eron vs. S?rh?dçi

Another Group A match will take place at the Ab?eron Olympic Sports Complex, where Ab?eron will face S?rh?dçi. Both teams are tied with 22 points, with Ab?eron in fourth place and S?rh?dçi in fifth. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Yesterday’s Match Recap

In yesterday’s match, NTD defeated Naxç?van with a score of 85:78. The victory solidified NTD’s position as one of the top contenders in the league.