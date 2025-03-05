World Alpagut Federation, Emedia Group discuss partnership

By Laman Ismayilova



President of the World Alpagut Federation Jala Ahmadova and Chairman of Emedia Group Elshan Aliyev have signed a Memorandum on the Development of Alpagut.

As part of the collaboration, various joint initiatives will take place, including sports competitions, seminars, conferences, and additional events. Additionally, special educational programs for youth and athletes will be created.

"Azerbaijan can become an international center in the field of alpagut martial arts. This will also create conditions for new opportunities and the establishment of strategic partnerships in the country's media and sports. Thus, this memorandum is not only a cooperation document, but also an important step to strengthen Azerbaijan's global position in sports and culture, promote alpagut martial arts at the global level and pass on our national heritage to future generations," Elshan Aliyev noted.

Alpagut is a martial art with its canons, traditions and philosophy. The word Alpagut consists of two words- Alp which means "warrior" and kulsal that means "saint". These are saint soldiers who battled for the sake of national and universal ideals.

The ancient sport which combines mixed Turkic martial arts consists of three systems: Aypara, Batur, and Jaimaz.

The fighting usually takes place in the wolf and falcon circle. Wolf and falcon circles are the totem that belongs to the Turkic world. The fight lasts two minutes.

A number of alpagut sports schools operate in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Hungary and other countries.