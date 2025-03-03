Azerbaijani boxers advance to finals at "Strandja" tournament in Bulgaria

Two Azerbaijani boxers have reached the finals of the prestigious "Strandja" international tournament, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Zalimkhan Suleymanov (57 kg) and Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg) secured victories in their semifinal bouts, earning their spots in the gold medal matches. Suleymanov defeated Georgia’s Giorgi Kapanadze 4:1 and will now face Uzbekistan’s Khuzhanazar Nortozhyev in the final. Gahramanov dominated Demur Kajaya of Georgia with a 5:0 win and will compete against Kazakhstan’s Torekhan Sabirkhan for the title.

Meanwhile, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) and Nabi Isgandarov (67 kg) concluded the tournament with bronze medals. Huseynov was forced to withdraw due to injury in his semifinal bout against Kazakhstan’s Daniyal Sabit, while Isgandarov lost a close 3:2 fight against Sabirkhan.

The "Strandja" tournament is one of Europe’s oldest and most competitive boxing events, bringing together top athletes from around the world.