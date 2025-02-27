Azerbaijan to host three rounds of FIBA 3x3 Women's Series

By Laman Ismayilova



The schedule for FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2025 has been announced.

Azerbaijan will host three stages of the tournament. The fourth stage will take place in Baku on May 26-27, while the eight stage will be held in Sumqayit on July 26-27.

The 11th tournament of the season will occur in Guba on August 23-24, replacing the stage that was previously scheduled to take place in Gabala.

Overall, the basketball players will compete in a total of 12 stages from May to August. The decisive final tournament is set to take place in September.

The teams participating in the competition have not yet been finalized.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series is the FIBA 3x3 competition dedicated to women. It offers women a chance to play 3x3 at the highest level on a regular basis. This represents a unique opportunity to bring new countries to the focus as well as for the best players to prepare and offer an amazing show on the court.

Each team represents their national federation or a commercial team at the Women's Series.

The history of Azerbaijani basketball started in 1920 on the initiative of workers and staff of foreign oil companies who arrived in Baku. In 1926, around 300 basketball teams operated in Baku.

Between 1920 and 1930, the country's strongest basketball team started training in the Railway Sports Club.

Baku's basketball team of the Dynamo Society distinguished itself in many competitions.

In 1931, the men's basketball team became the winner of the championship of Transcaucasia and for the first time won the right to participate with an independent team in the championship of the USSR.

Since this year, the Azerbaijani men's basketball team has been taking a leading position in the South Caucasus for many years.

At the USSR championship (1936), the women's basketball team beat Georgia (41:20), Belarus (30:16), and other rivals ranking third in the competition.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.