Total of 70 rhythmic gymnasts retire after Paris 2024

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, a total of 70 rhythmic gymnasts have announced their retirement.

The most recent to make her departure from competitive sports is Australian gymnast Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva.

She has participated in the Paris Olympics, five World Championships, and several World Cup events, earning medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Among those retiring are both individual athletes and those who competed in group events. At the end of last year, Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Zeynab Hummatova also concluded their athletic careers.

