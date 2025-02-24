National gymnasts win gold and silver medals at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup

By Laman Ismayilova



Two members of the Azerbaijani national team in trampolining have won medals at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup held in Baku.

Adil Hajizade topped the podium with a score of 29.400, outpacing all his competitors in the final. Tofig Aliyev finished the tournament with a silver medal, scoring 29.100 points.

In trampoline events, Azerbaijan was represented by Seljan Mahsudova and Shafiga Gumbatova among women, Nijat Mirzoyev (in individual and synchronized events), Mehdi Aliyev (in individual events), and Ali Niftaliyev among men.

This tournament featured mixed synchronized pairs on the trampoline for the first time.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.