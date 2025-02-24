Azerbaijan Premier League:Turan Tovuz wins Shamakhi

By Laman Ismayilova



The next match of the XXIV round in the Azerbaijan Premier League has taken place.

"Turan Tovuz" which is competing for a spot in European competitions this season, was a guest of the team of the same name in Shamakhi. The match ended with a minimal victory for the Tovuz representative. The only goal was scored by Alek Souza in the 30th minute.

With this result, "Turan Tovuz" has increased its points to 42 and climbed to 3rd place in the standings. Meanwhile," Shamakhi" is in 8th place with 21 points.

The tour will conclude today with the match between "Zira" and "Kapaz".

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qaraba? FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.