Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to finals of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani male gymnasts Adil Hajizade and Tofig Aliyev have advanced to the finals of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup – AGF Trophy, currently held in Baku, Azernews reports.

They will compete for the championship in the tumbling category. The final is scheduled for February 23.

In trampoline events, Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Mahsudova and Shafiga Gumbatova among women, and Nijat Mirzoyev (in individual and synchronized events), Mehdi Aliyev (in individual events), and Ali Niftaliyev among men.

It is noteworthy that this tournament will feature mixed synchronized pairs in trampoline for the first time.

Tofig Aliyev, Adil Gadzhizade, Huseyn Asadullayev, and Alexey Karatashov compete for medals in tumbling events.

The 2025 Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will run until February 23.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.