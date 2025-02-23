Saudi Arabia welcomes Islamic Solidarity Games once again

Laman Ismayilova

The dates for the VI Islamic Solidarity Games have recently been confirmed, Azernews reports.

Scheduled to take place from November 7 to November 21, 2025, the event will be hosted in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Notably, this sporting event will mark the first time that the Islamic Solidarity Games are held in a country for the second time, with Saudi Arabia having previously hosted the Games in Mecca in 2005.

Initially, the event was intended to be held in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon. However, it was decided to relocate the Games to Riyadh, showcasing the dynamic nature of international sporting events and the complexities involved in organizing them.

Historical Journey of Islamic Solidarity Games

The Islamic Solidarity Games represent a significant multinational, multi-sport competition that brings together elite athletes from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This initiative, co-managed by the OIC and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), aims to facilitate a platform where athletes from various member countries can compete across a diverse range of sports.

The Games serve a purpose beyond mere competition, as they were designed to enhance camaraderie among Muslims and uphold Islamic values, particularly among younger generations. The ISSF is dedicated to fostering a sense of Islamic unity, promoting a distinct Muslim identity in the realm of sports, and actively addressing and combating discrimination faced by Muslims across the globe.

As of now, the OIC consists of 57 member countries, and the Games welcome participation from non-Muslim citizens residing in these nations as well. Nonetheless, the longevity and sustainability of the Islamic Solidarity Games face several ongoing challenges. Issues such as political fragmentation, economic development disparities in many Muslim countries, and the significant financial burden associated with hosting the Games all contribute to these concerns.

Historically, the Islamic Solidarity Games have been staged in various locations. The inaugural event took place in Mecca in 2005, followed by subsequent editions in Tehran in 2009, Palembang in 2013, Baku in 2017, and more recently in Konya in 2023. Each iteration of the Games has contributed to a growing legacy of athletic achievement and inter-Muslim solidarity.

Islamic Solidarity Games 2017 in Baku

In particular, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku from May 12 to May 22, 2017, were noteworthy, with participation exceeding 3,000 athletes from 54 countries. Competitions spanned 24 different sports disciplines, and a total of 269 sets of medals were awarded across these events. Azerbaijan marked a remarkable performance during these Games, fielding a contingent of 425 athletes who excelled in their respective competitions.

The nation finished first in the overall medal count, amassing an impressive 162 medals in total, which included 75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze.

Following Azerbaijan in the medal standings were Turkiye, which secured second place with 195 medals; Iran in third with 98 medals; Uzbekistan in fourth with 63 medals; and Bahrain rounding out the top five with a total of 21 medals.